Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Drops By 26.0%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI remained flat at $$26.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,071,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.