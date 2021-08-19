Short Interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Declines By 35.3%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 576,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OSG stock remained flat at $$2.53 on Wednesday. 136,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

