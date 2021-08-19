Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Rises By 28.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

