Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Declines By 30.6%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MOTNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 120,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

