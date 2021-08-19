Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Grows By 45.8%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 647,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,763. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

