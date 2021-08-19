Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Drops By 25.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

