Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Decreases By 33.6%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 775,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Shares of SINO stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.