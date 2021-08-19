Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expands By 30.9%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

