Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Increases By 25.8%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPH remained flat at $$15.25 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 361,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 134.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

