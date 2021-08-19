Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Expands By 34.4%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54. Suez has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

