Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Increases By 17.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on SOHVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of SOHVY stock remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.