Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Declines By 27.8%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,058. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

