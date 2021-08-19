Short Interest in The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Drops By 31.3%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 672.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

RSTGF remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

