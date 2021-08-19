Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 27.8%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of UK stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

