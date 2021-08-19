Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Increases By 26.4%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 677,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,796. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

