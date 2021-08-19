Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 18.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 53,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

VALE traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 56,969,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,731,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Analysts expect that Vale will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

