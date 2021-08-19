Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declines By 20.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

