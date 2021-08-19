Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Expands By 48.9%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.