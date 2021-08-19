Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.37. 18,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 343,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,018. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

