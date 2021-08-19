Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Raised to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of SBTX opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

