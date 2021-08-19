Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

