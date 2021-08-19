Simon Carter Acquires 28 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Simon Carter bought 30 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

On Thursday, July 1st, Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter bought 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

BLND opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.83) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

