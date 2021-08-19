Simon Pryce Sells 31,221 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Simon Pryce acquired 7 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($27.20) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($190.41).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 3,364 ($43.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,616.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.