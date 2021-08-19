Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.83

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $847.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.