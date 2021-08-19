Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers raised Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SINGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 184,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,606. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.4339 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

