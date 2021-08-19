Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

