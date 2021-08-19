Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

