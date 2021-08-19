Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
SHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
