Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

SHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 15,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,066. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.