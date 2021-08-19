SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 19,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,318. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.