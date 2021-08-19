Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $31.72 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $484,670.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.63 or 1.00092098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00919827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.64 or 0.06769331 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

