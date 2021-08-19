Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 37,475 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 191.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

