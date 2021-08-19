Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 5,300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.07. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.