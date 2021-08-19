Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

BERY traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

