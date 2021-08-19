Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PLBY Group worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

