Skylands Capital LLC Sells 15,550 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,211. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

