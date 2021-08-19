Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.74. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.