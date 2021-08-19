SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 9.2%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

