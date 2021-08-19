SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90.

