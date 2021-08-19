SMA Solar Technology’s (SMTGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised SMA Solar Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

