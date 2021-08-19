Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.