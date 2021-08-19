Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $945.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939.32 ($12.27), with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

