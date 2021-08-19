Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $945.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939.32 ($12.27), with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

