SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.04.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

