SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 39,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,717. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18. SMC has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

