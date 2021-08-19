Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

SNN stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

