Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 107,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 144,013 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

