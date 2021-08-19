Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. 14,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

