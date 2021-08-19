Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.