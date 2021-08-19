SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,589,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

