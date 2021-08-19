SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

