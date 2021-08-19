SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SFTBY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 272,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

