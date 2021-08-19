Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

